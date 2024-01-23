Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2024: «Σάρωσε» με 11 υποψηφιότητες το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου – 13 για το Oppenheimer

Το Χόλυγουντ και όλος ο πλανήτης μπαίνει σε ρυθμούς Όσκαρ, καθώς η Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε σήμερα Τρίτη (23.1.2024) τις υποψηφιότητες των 96ων βραβείων που θα απονεμηθούν στη φαντασμαγορική τελετή απονομής στις 10 Μαρτίου.

«Σάρωσε» σε υποψηφιότητες το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου, καθώς η ταινία του Έλληνα σκηνοθέτη είναι υποψήφια για 11 Όσκαρ, μεταξύ των οποίων είναι το Όσκαρ Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Σκηνοθεσίας και Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου για την Emma Stone, όπως σημειώνει το newsit.gr.

Πρωτοπόρο στις υποψηφιότητες το Oppenheimer που διεκδικεί 13 χρυσά αγαλματίδια!

Παρακολουθήστε την ανακοίνωση των υποψηφιοτήτων (από 10ο λεπτό του video):

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες των βραβείων Όσκαρ:

Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Καλύτερης Ενδυματολογίας

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Καλύτερου Μακιγιάζ

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over!

Καλύτερου Προσαρμοσμένου Σεναρίου

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερου Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Καλύτερου Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού

The Fire Inside

I’m Just Ken

It Never Went Away

Wahzahze

What Was I Made For

Καλύτερης Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής

American Fiction

Indiana Jones

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Καλύτερου Ντοκιμαντέρ

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Καλύτερου Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Καλύτερης Διεθνούς Ταινίας

Io Capitano – Ιταλία

Perfect Days – Ιαπωνία

Society of the Snow – Ισπανία

The Teacher’s Lounge – Γερμανία

The Zone of Interest – Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο

Καλύτερων Σπέσιαλ Εφέ

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Καλύτερου Μοντάζ

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Καλύτερης Διεύθυνσης Φωτογραφίας

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Annete Benning – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Jonathan Glazier – The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερης Ταινίας

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest