Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2024: «Σάρωσε» με 11 υποψηφιότητες το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου – 13 για το Oppenheimer

Το Χόλυγουντ και όλος ο πλανήτης μπαίνει σε ρυθμούς Όσκαρ, καθώς η Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε σήμερα Τρίτη (23.1.2024) τις υποψηφιότητες των 96ων βραβείων που θα απονεμηθούν στη φαντασμαγορική τελετή απονομής στις 10 Μαρτίου.
«Σάρωσε» σε υποψηφιότητες το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου, καθώς η ταινία του Έλληνα σκηνοθέτη είναι υποψήφια για 11 Όσκαρ, μεταξύ των οποίων είναι το Όσκαρ Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Σκηνοθεσίας και Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου για την Emma Stone, όπως σημειώνει το newsit.gr.
Πρωτοπόρο στις υποψηφιότητες το Oppenheimer που διεκδικεί 13 χρυσά αγαλματίδια!
Παρακολουθήστε την ανακοίνωση των υποψηφιοτήτων (από 10ο λεπτό του video):
Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες των βραβείων Όσκαρ:
Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Καλύτερης Ενδυματολογίας
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερου Μακιγιάζ
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over!
Καλύτερου Προσαρμοσμένου Σεναρίου
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερου Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Καλύτερου Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού
The Fire Inside
I’m Just Ken
It Never Went Away
Wahzahze
What Was I Made For
Καλύτερης Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής
American Fiction
Indiana Jones
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερου Ντοκιμαντέρ
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Καλύτερου Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
Καλύτερης Διεθνούς Ταινίας
Io Capitano – Ιταλία
Perfect Days – Ιαπωνία
Society of the Snow – Ισπανία
The Teacher’s Lounge – Γερμανία
The Zone of Interest – Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο
Καλύτερων Σπέσιαλ Εφέ
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Καλύτερου Μοντάζ
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερης Διεύθυνσης Φωτογραφίας
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
Annete Benning – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Jonathan Glazier – The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερης Ταινίας
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest