Το Σουδάν στο χείλος της χειρότερης κρίσης λιμού στον κόσμο, προειδοποιεί υπηρεσία του ΟΗΕ

I’m in #SouthSudan where over 600k people have crossed from Sudan, fleeing the war, and thousands more are fleeing every week.@WFP can only assist less than 40% who urgently need our help in South Sudan. We need $400m for the regional Sudan response to stem the tide of hunger. pic.twitter.com/s9eEB6mrOW

— Cindy McCain (@WFPChief) March 4, 2024