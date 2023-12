Το 2023 ο κόσμος συνειδητοποίησε ότι η κλιματική κατάρρευση έχει ήδη ξεκινήσει

Andrew Miller’s images of #iceberg #A23a are stunning. https://t.co/CwoBPPduKS They also illustrate the phenomenon of “iceberg foot”. Waves, warmer air and surface water erode the cliffs to make a submerged bench. Buoyancy will drive the bench upwards, further cutting into A23a. pic.twitter.com/og59j0Er3b

— Jonathan Amos (@BBCAmos) December 17, 2023