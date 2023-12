Θετικό κλίμα για συμφωνία ειρήνευσης μεταξύ Αρμενίας και Αζερμπαϊτζάν

BREAKING – Baku and Yerevan agree on prisoner exchange. Armenia to release 2 detained Azeri soldiers, Azerbaijan to release 32 POWs and other detained since the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war.

1.https://t.co/1kSiaKkdb0

2.https://t.co/eCL3Ez0l2b

— Nagorno Karabakh Observer (@NKobserver) December 7, 2023