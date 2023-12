Στη Βοσνία οι πιο μολυσμένες πόλεις του κόσμου

2/ During the winter months, Sarajevo is often ranking high among the world’s top 10 polluted cities. Human Rights Watch warned that 3,300 die each year from the consequences of air pollution in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

— Balkan Insight (@BalkanInsight) December 11, 2023