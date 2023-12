ΠΟΥ: «Σπαρακτικές» μαρτυρίες μετά τον βομβαρδισμό καταυλισμού προσφύγων στη Γάζα

WHO today visited Al-Aqsa Hospital, where scores of injured people were taken overnight following strikes in central #Gaza, including in the vicinity of the Maghazi refugee camp.

Palestinian health authorities reported that 70 people were killed, while Al-Aqsa Hospital staff… pic.twitter.com/B5503C82CT

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 25, 2023