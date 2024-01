ΠΟΥ: Εξωφρενικά τα πλήγματα εναντίον της Ερυθράς Ημισελήνου στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας

I deplore today’s strikes on the @PalestineRCS-run Al-Amal hospital in the southern #Gaza city of Khan Younis, which severely damaged the Palestine Red Crescent Society training centre located within the hospital complex.

My @WHO and @UNOCHA colleagues today undertook a mission… pic.twitter.com/qZ8srhqDwf

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 2, 2024