Πληθαίνουν οι φωνές των Εβραίων στις ΗΠΑ που ζητούν κατάπαυση του πυρός στη Γάζα

HAPPENING NOW: 400+ Jews and allies in the struggle for Palestinian freedom shut down traffic with @JVPPhilly. Jews are rising up in unprecedented numbers to say: CEASEFIRE NOW!

Philly is joining protests across the country: On the 8th night of Hanukkah, 8 cities, 8 bridges. pic.twitter.com/SI2TJAzTDr

— Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) December 14, 2023