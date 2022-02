Ουκρανία: «Ήθελα να φυτέψω λουλούδια στον κήπο μου αλλά μαθαίνω να πυροβολώ», λέει η βουλευτής Κίρα Ρούντικ

I planned to plant tulips and daffodils on my backyard today. Instead, I learn to fire arms and get ready for the next night of attacks on #Kyiv. We are not going anywhere.

This is our #city, our #land, our soil. We will fight for it. So next week I can plant my flowers. Here. pic.twitter.com/TCMGogKVt5

— Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) February 26, 2022