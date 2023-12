Ο ΠΟΥ καταγγέλλει τον «αποδεκατισμό» του συστήματος υγείας στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας

The decimation of the #Gaza health system is a tragedy.

But in the face of constant insecurity and inflows of wounded patients, we see doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers and more continue striving to save lives.@WHO and our health partners will continue working side by side… pic.twitter.com/Lq62KoQI1f

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 24, 2023