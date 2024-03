Ο Καναδάς επανεκκινεί την οικονομική βοήθεια προς την υπηρεσία του ΟΗΕ για τους Παλαιστίνιους πρόσφυγες

The @CNDMuslimForum FMC-CMF is relieved by reports that the federal government of Canada is resuming funding to @UNRWA . Children & the population of Gaza should not be deprived from their dire survival needs for food, clean water and shelter! @CBC @HonAhmedHussen @Canada pic.twitter.com/16knff6jIb

— Canadian Muslim Forum/Forum musulman canadien (@CNDMuslimForum) March 6, 2024