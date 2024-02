Ισραήλ: O ΟΗΕ καθυστερεί τις παραδόσεις βοήθειας στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας

This is the content of 500 trucks of humanitarian aid on the Gazan side of Kerem Shalom, AFTER Israeli inspection, waiting to be picked up and distributed by @UN orgs.

It is the 3rd day in a row that hundreds of trucks are not picked up. The UN needs to scale up their operations pic.twitter.com/UH5c3OrPoD

— COGAT (@cogatonline) February 15, 2024