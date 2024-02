Η Σουηδία διακόπτει τις έρευνες για τις εκρήξεις στους αγωγούς Nord Stream – Παραδίδει τα στοιχεία που διαθέτει στη Γερμανία

<imgsrc=”” alt=” ” class=”wp-smiley” style=”height: 1em; max-height: 1em;”> SWEDEN ENDS INVESTIGATION INTO NORD STREAM PIPELINE BLASTS (Reuters)

Swedish prosecutors said on Wednesday they would drop further investigation into explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, confirming earlier media reports.

“The conclusion of the investigation… pic.twitter.com/46K9ooaIQ7

— PiQ (@PiQSuite) February 7, 2024