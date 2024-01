Η Ελβετία θα φιλοξενήσει διεθνή σύνοδο για την ειρήνη στην Ουκρανία μετά από αίτημα του Β. Ζελένσκι

Switzerland provides Ukraine with not only humanitarian aid but also long-term financial assistance, political support, and sanctions. Today, we discussed a new long-term support program.

I am grateful to President @Violapamherd for agreeing that our teams will begin joint work…

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 15, 2024