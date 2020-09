Φωτιά στη Μόρια: Αγωνία μετά τις τεράστιες καταστροφές – Στο δρόμο 13.000 μετανάστες (VIDEO)

Update: "Where is the police, where is the fire brigade, where is anyone. We are burning, our tents are burning. Everything is burning. We came here to burn to death. All is on fire"This is what we just heard in one of the many phone calls we get from our partners.Moria is in flames and 13.000 people are at risk.

Δημοσιεύτηκε από Stand by me Lesvos στις Τρίτη, 8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2020