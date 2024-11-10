Αντιμέτωπη με σπάνιες και σφοδρές χαλαζοπτώσεις και χιονοθύελλες η έρημος της Σαουδικής Αραβίας - Δείτε εντυπωσιακές εικόνες και βίντεο

Αντιμέτωπη με σπάνιες και σφοδρές χαλαζοπτώσεις και χιονοθύελλες βρέθηκε η έρημος Αλ- Τζαφ στη Σαουδική Αραβία τις τελευταίες ημέρες.

Οι επιστήμονες κρούουν τον κώδωνα του κινδύνου για τις επιπτώσεις της κλιματικής κρίσης στην περιοχή.

Πρόκειται για ένα εξαιρετικά σπάνιο καιρικό φαινόμενο που έχει σοκάρει τόσο τους ντόπιους όσο και τους ειδικούς.

Το φαινόμενο συνδέεται με ένα σύστημα χαμηλού βαρομετρικού πάνω από την Αραβική Θάλασσα, το οποίο έφερε αέρα και υγρασία που συγκρούστηκε με την ακραία ζέστη της ερήμου της περιοχής, προκαλώντας σφοδρές καταιγίδες, χαλαζοπτώσεις και χιονοπτώσεις.

Εικόνες και βίντεο από την χιονόπτωση στη Σαουδική Αραβία:

l | 🇸🇦❄️ Saudi Arabia is experiencing an unusual winter for the desert country

Snow covered the country's mountainous areas yesterday, creating a beautiful winter display, as earlier the country was hit by heavy rain with large hail, according to Saudi media pic.twitter.com/GV5n9JmBnY

— Unbiased, Unreported News (@Kiraguri254) November 3, 2024 dth="705" height="471" />

l | 🇸🇦❄️ Saudi Arabia is experiencing an unusual winter for the desert country Snow covered the country's mountainous areas yesterday, creating a beautiful winter display, as earlier the country was hit by heavy rain with large hail, according to Saudi media pic.twitter.com/GV5n9JmBnY — Unbiased, Unreported News (@Kiraguri254) November 3, 2024

;

Οι εικόνες των χιονισμένων βουνοπλαγιών έχουν γίνει viral στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, αλλά το όμορφο τοπίο δεν παύει να αποτελεί ένα «καμπανάκι» για όσα αλλάζουν στον πλανήτη λόγω κλιματικής αλλαγής.

𝗔 𝗦𝗔𝗨𝗗𝗜 𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗕𝗜𝗔𝗡 𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗧 𝗦𝗘𝗘𝗦 𝗦𝗡𝗢𝗪 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘!🌨️🥶🌨️

Saudi Arabia's Al Jawf has turned into a winter wonderland after experiencing its first-ever snowfall, with temperatures rarely dropping to such levels. Global climatic change is… pic.twitter.com/pq6woqi9Og — Mohamedkaseem (@k_a_s_e_e_m) November 8, 2024

Northern Saudi Arabia: Snow blankets the desert after heavy rains and hail. Just yesterday, winter transformed the mountainous landscape.🇸🇦

🤡Yes, this is normal. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have well-known weather modification programs. pic.twitter.com/ZoFQ3Gav92

— Global Dissident (@GlobalDiss) November 3, 2024

🏝❄️ Saudi Arabian desert covered in snow This is the first time in history that the desert has been covered in snow, as temperatures there rarely drop to such levels. A severe hail storm also raged there recently. pic.twitter.com/4wjSaaRMfo — Nurlan Mededov (@mededov_nurlan) November 3, 2024

On November 7, 2024, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jawf region was transformed into a winter wonderland as a rare hailstorm blanketed the desert in white ❄️#FridayVibes

pic.twitter.com/oNIlE7WlOV — Universe 🌌🌍 (@Amr10062) November 8, 2024

iefimerida.gr