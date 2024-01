Αεροπλάνα συγκρούστηκαν στο αεροδρόμιο του Χοκάιντο στην Ιαπωνία

In snowy conditions,A Korean Air Airbus A330 aircraft wing has hit the Cathay Pacific B777 aircraft APU compartment,Horizontal stabilizer and Rudder in a ground collision at Hokkaido’s Shin-Chitose Airport at around 5:30 on the 16th january. No injuries have been reported so far. pic.twitter.com/4IlPUZ59JN

